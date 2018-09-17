It's the event pop culture fans have been waiting for!

The 2018 Emmys are finally here meaning your favorite stars from the small screen are coming together to celebrate the best shows of the past year.

With so many famous faces headed inside the Microsoft Theater, there's bound to be surprise reunions, new friendships and a whole lot of fun that's not captured on camera. Fortunately for you, we will be bringing you all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes details from inside the ceremony.

Curious to know who was talking to who during commercial breaks? We'll be able to help. Want to know who couldn't stop laughing at Colin Jost and Michael Che's jokes? We got you covered.

And as we've learned from past shows, anything can happen when things are live!