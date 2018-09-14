Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are preparing her daughter for the arrival of a baby.
The pregnant reality star told her three-year-old daughter, Nova, she is going to be a big sister while they were making cupcakes for the gender reveal party. Catelynn told her, "Mommy has a baby in her belly and tomorrow, the party is ‘cause we're gonna find out if it's gonna be a little girl or a little boy. Would you want a little brother or a little sister?"
"A little sister," Nova responded, before assuring her parents she would be happy with a brother too.
She also wondered how long the baby would be staying for, but right as her parents told her it would be sticking around, she got distracted by her baking.
Once the excitement over cracking an egg wore off, she got excited about the idea of walking and feeding the baby.
Dario Alequin/INFphoto.com
Tyler warned, however, that babies cry a lot, but this didn't seem to phase the little one. She casually replied, "Yeah, then you just say shh!" If only it was that easy!
As for the gender of the baby, Nova quickly began referring to her unborn sibling as a boy and exclaimed, "He's so cute... I love him!"
The parents first announced they were expecting on Thursday, in an interview with Us Weekly. "The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby," Lowell told the magazine. "This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I'm super excited."
Their happy news followed a year of heartache after they learned Catelynn suffered a miscarriage and subsequently entered rehab for suicidal thoughts. "Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," Catelynn tweeted in January. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."
Together, the Teen Mom stars share two daughters, 3-year-old, NovaLee Reign, and 9-year-old, Carolyn Elizabeth, who was placed up for an open adoption in 2009.
The new season of Teen Mom OG kicks off on Monday, October 1st at 9 p.m. on MTV.