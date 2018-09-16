Technology is a life saver, especially when it comes to the 2018 fall TV season. This year, thanks to schedule shakeups, many of your favorite TV shows are pitted against your other favorite TV shows in a DVR battle. Which show do you watch live? Which show do you record? And in some cases, which show do sacrifice and watch on demand or streaming? We're here to help.

Sundays on broadcast are an epic battle of animated series, live-action comedies, reality shows, and dramas. Let's break it down.

7-8 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

Football (NBC)

8-9 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars Juniors (ABC)

God Friended Me (CBS)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Bob's Burgers (8:30 p.m., Fox)

Supergirl (CW)

Football (NBC)