Chrissy Teigen Brings Shoulder Pads to the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 1:51 PM

Between New York Fashion Week, Rihanna's Diamond Ball and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2018, there was a wide variety of talked-about fashion this week.

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to events and the red carpet. However, some stars managed to stand out with their epic choices. 

Case in point: Chrissy Teigen's Greta Constantine gown at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. In honor of her husband's new EGOT status, the star dressed to impress with a sleek look, including a wet-looking bob, Borgioni Diamond Snake Hoop Earrings and a Tyler Ellis velvet clutch.

With the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, the star's sophisticated look previews what's to come—get excited.

Chrissy wasn't the only one to wow this week. Check out the best dressed stars below and vote for your favorite!

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Steven Ferdman/Getty Image

Blake Lively

The star continues to stun in suiting. This time, she paired a black suit with a dazzling, sheer bodysuit to create a boss-level look.

ESC: Best Dressed, Issa Rae

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Issa Rae

The Insecure star shines brights in a sparkling gown at Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball.

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend's better half attended the Creative Emmy Awards 2018 and proved that shoulder pads are officially back.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Wilde

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The actress wears a pale blue, yellow and white floral-printed dress and demonstrates that soft hues are just as impactful at night.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Stone

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Emma Stone

The La La Land star keeps it simple on the red carpet with a lace-accented camisole and black pants.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cynthia Erivo

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Cynthia Erivo

The actress, who's gearing up for her new role as Harriet Tubman, proves that leopard and floral prints go well together.

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Munn

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn

For the premiere of The Predator, Olivia Munn chose a metallic wrap dress with gold pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed, Keira Knightley

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

The star is completely covered up in a printed dress with a high neckline, puff sleeves and a pleated skirt. The resulting look is sophisticated and high fashion.

Best Dressed of the Week: 9.14
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
19.1%
6.4%
29.8%
4.3%
14.9%
2.1%
8.5%
14.9%
