Siesta Key Stars ''Lucky to Be Alive'' After Nasty Car Crash

Siesta Key stars Brandon Gomes and Carson Wall are happy to be alive after getting into a car crash on Thursday.

In photos shared to Gomes' Instagram account, the vehicle appears to have been hit on the driver's side before crashing into a wall. Inside the car, both airbags in the car also went off and blood and glass are scattered across the car's interior.

While Gomes was able to walk away from the scene of the accident, Carson was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Wall took to his own Instagram on Friday morning to tell his followers, "After yesterday I just wanted to say be sure to cherish all the little things in life a little extra. You seriously never know what's going to happen and I can only thank god im able to post this today."

"@_brandongomes and I are lucky to be alive.. just tells me we have a bigger purpose than life itself," he adds.