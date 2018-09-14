When it comes to family events, everyone has to have an opinion.
The case can certainly be made after reports broke that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got legally married at a New York City courthouse this week. (As it stands, Baldwin says the wedding is just "speculation.")
"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," a source shared with E! News. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."
As of now, the bride and groom aren't confirming anything just yet. And yes, their immediate family members are staying quiet too.
But ever since the "Baby" singer and supermodel got engaged two months ago, many relatives have shown signs that they completely support this relationship.
It all started after news broke that Justin got down on one knee and proposed to his leading lady. Stephen Baldwin reacted to the news on Twitter by sharing his excitement. "Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let's all pray for His will to be done...Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats @JeremyBieber @pattiemallette #PraiseJesus," he wrote on Twitter.
Justin's father was also quick to share his well wishes on Instagram after the news broke.
"@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" Jeremy Bieber wrote on social media. Pattie Mallette added, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."
A few days later, Hailey's sister congratulated the couple while also paying tribute to one of Justin's most popular songs.
Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
"There's gunna be one less lonely girl... and only one lonely girl left," Ireland Baldwin posted with a childhood photo of herself, Hailey and Alaia Baldwin. "My other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride."
For those who may not recall, Stephen was the special someone who introduced Justin to his daughter for the first time while at the Today show in New York City when they were both just teenagers. The father-daughter duo also supported Justin at his Never Say Never movie premiere in 2011.
Stephen's longtime friendship with his son-in-law has only gotten stronger as the couple quietly prepared for a wedding. In fact, the pair recently headed to Grand Rapids to attend CityFest West Michigan.
"Stephen and Justin have known each other for fourteen years. As a good future father-in-law, Stephen is making sure to spend time with Justin," a source shared with E! News at the time. "Stephen was the same way with Alaia's husband before they married."
And for even more confirmation that Stephen supports Hailey's husband, we can't help but remind fans that Justin went to his future father-in-law and asked for permission to propose. Spoiler alert: He said yes as well.
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!