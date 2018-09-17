How Cults Take Hold in Hollywood: The Myth of Manson and Beyond

The thing about cults is... no one who's in a cult is going to admit they're in a cult.

They're being enlightened and empowered, they've been shown the way, a better way to live. The hole that's always been there has been filled. They've finally found their people.

Their people, however, are generally being led by one guy (it's almost always a guy, though women can be master manipulators, too) and his ostensibly empowered minions, some of whom inevitably end up being women—because women are used to make other women comfortable.

All of this would appear recognizably insane to an outsider.

But when you're in it... outsiders just don't understand.