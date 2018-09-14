Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Time flies when you're madly in love.
It's hard to believe, but we're less than one month way from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.
And as the countdown continues for what is sure to be a star-studded ceremony, new information is being revealed about the special day.
E! News can confirm that the wedding service will take place at St George's Chapel with The Dean of Windsor David Conner officiating and the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, leading the prayers.
After the service, the bride and groom will enjoy a short ride in a carriage from the Royal Mews, out of Windsor Castle and on to part of the High Street. And yes, members of the public will have the opportunity to spot the couple during this event.
Following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their special wedding guests.
While the reception may be an extra private affair, E! News previously learned this summer that 1,200 members of the U.K. public can apply to be invited to the castle grounds to witness the bride and groom and their guests arriving and departing the venue.
After receiving more than 100,000 applications, invitations have now gone out to the lucky 1,200 members of the public. In other words, check your mail ladies and gentlemen.
Other guests in the castle grounds for Princess Eugenie's big day include representatives from various charities and organizations supported by the bride and Jack. Some important causes include the Salvation Army, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital.
Finally, children from St George's School and Coworth Flexlands School—two places where Princess Eugenie previously attended—will be present, alongside members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of Royal Household staff.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank have been touched by the many good wishes they have received in the run up to their wedding," a palace spokesperson shared with the press. "They are looking forward to celebrating with their family, friends, and members of the public within the Castle grounds and in Windsor."