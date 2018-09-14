Scheana Marie Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

Scheana Marie knows people are very invested in her dating life these days.

Whether it's complete strangers or close friends, the Vanderpump Rules star finds herself getting asked about her relationship status especially after hanging out with single guys.

Thursday night was no different after the Bravo star stepped out with Adam Spott for a red carpet event. So what's really going on with this SUR employee?

"I'm still single. I'm hangin' and bangin'," she joked to E! News exclusively at the Firework App launch party at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles. "People have definitely been interested in it but I haven't been single since I was 25. I get it. I've been divorced, then a tough breakup."

Scheana added, "Now I've been single for a little over a year and I've definitely had my fun."