by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 10:00 AM
Television's biggest night is upon us, the Emmys are almost here. It's a night of glitz and glamor, a night when so many will cheer in joy, from fans to winners, and many more will cry in agony, including fans and losers.
This year, there the comedy race is wide open. HBO's Veep and perennial winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus are out of the running as Veep did not air in the 2017-2018 TV season. Will Amazon's acclaimed (by both fans and critics) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel do a sweep of all the awards in the comedy category? Or, can Atlanta keep up its winning streak and take the top prize?
Over on the drama side of things, will The Handmaid's Tale keep its top spot, or will Game of Thrones reclaim the, uh, throne? And The Americans and its two leads gets one final crack at the golden winged statue.
Who's going to win? And who should win? Two very important questions for TV fans everywhere. Read on!
Nominees: Atlanta, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Black-ish, GLOW, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Silicon Valley
Last Year's Winner: Veep
Who Should Win: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The name says it all. Amy Sherman-Palladino's Amazon comedy hit all the right notes in its debut season. It was timely, while being a period piece, featured a standout performance from the ensemble cast, including dynamic lead Rachel Brosnahan, and it was downright fun.
Who Will Win: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
With Veep out of the running, the race is really between Atlanta and Mrs. Maisel. Mrs. Maisel won the Golden Globe and has been the toast of the town since its premiere in November 2017.
Nominees: Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Allison Janney (Mom), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Issa Rae (Insecure), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)
Last Year's Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Who Should Win: Pamela Adlon
Season two of Better Things, Adlon's FX comedy, felt like a labor of love from the nominated actress. Not only did Adlon act in every episode, she also directed each installment of the 10-episode series. She co-wrote a large portion of the series with Louis C.K., but his fall from grace probably hurt some Emmy chances.
Who Will Win: Rachel Brosnahan
Brosnahan's performance was nothing short of triumphant. She made Midge Maisel into a hero for all and was wildly entertaining along the way.
Nominees: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Ted Danson (The Good Place), William H. Macy (Shameless), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Last Year's Winner: Donald Glover
Who Should Win: Donald Glover
The work he does on Atlanta, both in front of and behind the scenes, is nothing short of excellent. It's his award, again.
Who Will Win: Donald Glover
It's Glover's world and we're all just living in it. Also, while Ted Danson is great in The Good Place, why the fork was that show not nominated?
Nominees: Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Zazie Beets (Atlanta), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Last Year's Winner: Kate McKinnon
Who Should Win: Alex Borstein
This is a tough category. McKinnon is always great on SNL, Gilpin turned in one hell of a performance on GLOW and Borstein (who somehow was never nominated for Getting On) is excellent in Mrs. Maisel.
Who Will Win: Kate McKinnon
She played so many characters on SNL, and expertly. Her Rudy Giuliani impression will clinch this.
Nominees: Henry Winkler (Barry), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Louie Anderson (Baskets), Kenan Thompson (SNL), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Last Year's Winner: Alec Baldwin
Who Should Win: Tituss Burgess
Burgess is the unsung hero of Kimmy Schmidt. He handles the wacky material with ease and gives an absurd character an emotional depth—while making viewers laugh out loud. How has he not won yet?
Who Will Win: Henry Winkler
Can you believe the Fonz has never won an Emmy? This will be his year, the TV Academy loves to do this.
Nominees: The Handmaid's Tale, Game of Thrones, The Crown, Stranger Things, Westworld, This Is Us, The Americans
Last Year's Winner: The Handmaid's Tale
Who Should Win: The Crown
Netflix's The Crown is a spectacular drama full of gripping performances and stunning visuals. It works in all the right ways and subverts the historical drama tropes.
Who Will Win: The Handmaid's Tale
It'll be a repeat for the timely series. Season two of the Hulu drama was great, but very, very bleak.
Nominees: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Keri Russell (The Americans), Claire Foy (The Crown), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Last Year's Winner: Elisabeth Moss
Who Should Win: Sandra Oh
Killing Eve would not work without Oh. And boy did it work. Oh brought viewers into the world of intrigue and murder with spirited and unique performance that leaves a lasting impression and immediate desire for more.
Who Will Win: Sandra Oh
This is a stacked category. If it weren't for Oh, this would be Russell's or Foy's year.
Nominees: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Ed Harris (Westworld), Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Last Year's Winner: Sterling K. Brown
Who Should Win: Milo Ventimiglia
The This Is Us patriarch continues to be the NBC drama's emotional backbone, turning in great performances week after week.
Who Will Win: Matthew Rhys
The Americans went out with a bang, and Rhys' performance will stand the test of time.
Nominees: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Last Year's Winner: Ann Dowd
Who Should Win: Yvonne Strahovski
The Chuck veteran took a villainous character and infused all sorts of humanity into Serena Joy, turning in an amazing and nuanced performance.
Who Will Win: Ann Dowd
The TV Academy has seen the power of Dowd and they will continue to honor it. Her character didn't have that much to do this year, but she turned it up to 100 when she was on screen
Article continues below
Nominees: Matt Smith (The Crown), Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Last Year's Winner: John Lithgow
Who Should Win: Matt Smith
Smith brought to life the complicated character of Prince Philip, playing off of Foy's Queen Elizabeth II in exciting ways.
Who Will Win: Peter Dinklage
Game of Thrones is back in the running at the Emmys and the TV Academy loves Tyrion.
