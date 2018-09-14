Mel B is ready to spice up your life.

The singer appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden and, once again, claimed the Spice Girls are going on tour.

"100 percent it's happening," she said.

The Scary Spice star said three other band members are "for sure" joining her on tour: Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Sporty Spice (Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell). But what about Posh Spice (a.k.a. Victoria Beckham)?

"Well, we'll see about that one," she said.

While the America's Got Talent judge suggested David Beckham's wife "may join us for a few" shows, there were already suggestions for how the fashion designer could be replaced. Fellow guest star Olivia Munn suggested having a different celebrity fill in as "Posh" each night. The girl group even has their first volunteer.

"I'll fill in," fellow guest Dr. Phil quipped.

If a reunion does happen, Mel B already has all the necessary costumes. The singer admitted she has a "shrine" of all of her Spice Girls clothes in her bedroom and that she even plays dress up when friends come over.

"[It] sounds really self indulgent," she said, "but I'm actually really proud of what those five girls accomplished over the years."