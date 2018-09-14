Why the Ladies of This Is Us Are Fashion Goals

The women of This Is Us are inspiring our wardrobes.

On Monday, Mandy Moore , Susan Kelechi Watson and Chrissy Metz will walk down the red carpet in celebration of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and we're hoping for another moment like the one above (Read: coordinating looks).

Beyond telling the true-to-life stories of three women on the hit NBC series, these women continue to inspire off camera with their epic styles. Between them, they differ in what they wear and how they wear it. However, all three have ultra-feminine styles that include fairy tale-worthy gowns.

Check out their best looks below!