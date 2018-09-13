Rihanna's Savage x Fenty FW18 show placed women's bodies on display, celebrating their form, rather than objectifying their sexuality.

Considering that models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Slick Woods bared a lot of skin wearing lace, fish net and see-through lingerie on the catwalk, conversations on the epic event managed to center on female empowerment—that may be a first.

"Women are the strongest people on earth," the "Wild Thoughts" singer told E! News backstage. "Our bodies alone are made to do so many different things and they're designed in so many different, unique ways. It is about time that we celebrate that."

To achieve her mission, she invited women of all shapes and sizes to her runway, including pregnant women.

"If you have the blessing to being life into this world, it should be celebrated as well," she stated.