EXCLUSIVE!

Sofia Richie's Idea of a Perfect Date Is Surprisingly Low-Key

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It doesn't take much to make Sofia Richie's heart sing, and even still it's obvious she's head over heels for boyfriend Scott Disick.

E! News was on hand as the 20-year-old model helped Marzook celebrate their collection launch (who she has a collaboration with) at Bergdorf Goodman during New York Fashion Week, where she described a typical date night for the couple. 

Richie said "it depends" on what she's in the mood for, but confessed she's a total sucker for a simple movie and dinner date with the E! reality star. Her go-to ensemble for an evening with Scott? "Jeans, heels and something casual," Sofia told us. 

Lionel Richie's daughter wouldn't describe herself as a hopeless romantic, revealing that it's Scott who really goes all out for their dates. "My God!" she exclaimed. "It's too much stress [to plan dates.] So much stress."

Almost a year has passed since Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked. Since then, the inseparable duo has emerged as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples.  

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

"We're very different when it comes to style," Richie dished, "but we're similar in the sense where we can really dress it up or really dress it down and feel confident and comfortable." 

Sofia has previously opened up about her and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian fan-favorite's similarities. In an interview with E! News she described herself as "the male version" of Disick, saying their sense of humor is what originally brought them together. 

For even more on Sofia and Scott's relationship, press play on the video above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Couples , Scott Disick , Interviews , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long ''Spending Time Together'' 8 Years After Split

Drake, Bella Harris

Drake and Rumored Girlfriend Bella Harris Enjoy Intimate Dinner

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo of "Muse" Lili Reinhart on Her 22nd Birthday

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Still Have an "Amazing Connection"

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Mia Bally Files for Divorce from Tristan Thompson

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Inside Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Slow and Steady Reconciliation

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.