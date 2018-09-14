Celebrating John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's love story never gets old.

Five years ago today, the Hollywood couple invited their closest family and friends together to Lake Como for a romantic weekend. Pop culture fans would later learn that it was the perfect time for this pair to say "I Do."

While some recall that the event was star-studded with musical performances and magical fireworks, there's plenty of details that pop culture fans may not know about—until now!

We decided to celebrate the couple's five-year wedding anniversary by chatting with their wedding planner Lisa Vorce. Spoiler alert: She remembers the magical day like it was yesterday.

"They are so about true love and about family and they are just amazingly kind, gracious people," Lisa shared with E! News exclusively. "They really just wanted it to be a really fun and formal, special romantic celebration."