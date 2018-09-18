Why This Is Jada Pinkett Smith's Most Revealing Year Ever

For as long as Jada Pinkett Smith has been in the spotlight, she's been—at least publicly—the epitome of a strong, confident woman. When she wasn't playing badass characters onscreen like Niobe in The Matrix Reloaded or Fish Mooney in Gotham, she was a real-life force in the fight against human trafficking.

She wasn't afraid to ruffle feathers in her own industry, either, and was one of the most outspoken critics of the Academy for the lack of diversity among the 2016 Oscar nominees. And when it came to family life, Jada stood up for her 20-year marriage to Will Smith and kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith with unwavering conviction.

But over the course of the past year, the actress-activist (who celebrates her 48th birthday today) did something we didn't see coming: She opened up—and not in the typical, well-rehearsed celebrity way. With the launch of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jada really and truly let her guard down. And as it turns out, she's got insecurities and hang-ups just like the rest of us.