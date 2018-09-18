by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 9:00 AM
The Total Divas ladies aren't afraid of much, but this may change during a visit to a swamp.
In this exclusive clip from the season eight premiere of Total Divas, Paige and the girls go on a swamp tour while in New Orleans for WrestleMania week. While the women are there for work, they remember to make a little time for sightseeing.
"Ladies, Ladies! I am your tour guide," Paige quips to her friends. "Welcome to 'Paige Encounters.' So, as you can see, there is a lot of swampy areas. It smells a little weird."
However, the wrestlers are quickly distracted when Nattie Neidhart spots an alligator in the water. Before long, the swamp boat is completely surrounded by gators.
"There's one coming over there and there's one coming over there and there's one coming over there," a stunned Lana remarks. "Oh my god! There's three coming. Are you kidding me?"
E!
In an attempt to play "crocodile hunter," Paige lures one of the alligators close to the boat by using meat on a stick. "Give the f--king stick back, greedy bitch," the WWE veteran jokes when the gator pulls on the twig.
Surprisingly, the alligators aren't the scariest part of the tour as particularly friendly swamp pigs give the ladies a fright. In fact, Lana and Trinity Fatu are both seen screaming when the pigs lunge for the boat.
"Bye, Big Bertha," Trinity happily retorts as their swamp boat pulls away.
Watch the Total Divas stars' swamp fun play out in the clip above!
Season eight of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m., only on E!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Wins Big at the 2018 Emmys, But Which Character Is Your Favorite on the Show?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?