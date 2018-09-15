As is the case in Hollywood, the show must go on, which means the costume designers have figured out some pretty wild ways to bring the characters' outfits to life—even in a crunch. As Petrie revealed to Buzzfeed, she had to put out a costume emergency while they were shooting an episode involving the former first lady.

"When [Jackie] went onto set in this dress in the morning, I thought, 'Oh god, she's arriving, she needs another layer,' and we hadn't made it. I just missed it. I don't think there's even any excuse. And it was Sunday so there was no cutter working, and it was just us," Petrie recalled. "I had to get a driver to drive me up to the studio and cut that…I made it in my lunch break, went back to set, dropped it on her, and then it's been the bloody [piece] that's ended up in exhibitions. I keep saying, 'You can't use that cape, it's terrible.'"

While some garments can be crafted in the course of a lunch hour, Elizabeth's iconic wedding gown took nearly two months to recreate.

"It took approximately six to eight weeks for us to re-create the dress, with a team of six embroiderers working on the train throughout this time. Another team worked on the dress skirts, and my key embroiderer worked on the neckline. We had a cutter and two makers, and it required a number of fittings," Clapton revealed to Vogue.

As Clapton further elaborated to Fashionista, a team of students and embroiderers spent six weeks embellishing the train on rotation.