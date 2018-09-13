Haynes suffered a devastating loss in March; His mother, Dana Haynes, passed away after battling advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure. An insider had told E! News in July that Haynes' friends believe he "impulsively ended things with Jeff too soon as a result of his grief and is now considering reconciling."

"Colton has continued to go through rough patches since his mother's death but he is getting better day by day and as he continues healing from his loss. He is realizing that no one will love him like his mother, but no one will love him like Jeff has as well," the second source told E! News on Thursday.

"Colton has recently become more honest with others and himself about having Jeff back in his life," the source said, adding, "Colton is in the best place he has been in in months and has been reconnecting with several old friends and hanging out with his longtime social circle regularly once again."

In July, Haynes said on Anna Faris' Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, "I'm learning right now. I'm going through something and I'm learning to be more positive and learning that the basic thing is people change. People can become super positive. I have to accept that because I'm a little negative. But if you're happy, you're happy."

"I'm not trying to get emotional but I'm going through some s--t right now," he added. "I'm very candid so I say what I feel and that's life."

Back in April, it was announced that Haynes would return to the CW series Arrow as a series regular after departing the show in 2015.

"Returning to Arrow has been particularly good for Colton and giving him something to look forward to and be excited about," the source told E! News.