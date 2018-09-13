Roseanne Barr tells Dr. Oz in a new interview that she has done "some weird things" while on Ambien, months after she was fired from ABC and her show Roseanne was canceled following an offensive tweet she wrote, which she said she had posted while under the influence of the anti-insomnia drug.

In May, the network cut ties with the actress after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, a black former Obama administration adviser, was like if "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby." Barr apologized on Twitter and said she had been "Ambien tweeting," adding she was "not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke."

"I've done some weird things on Ambien," Barr says on the season 10 premiere of The Dr. Oz Show, which airs Tuesday. "I think a lot of people have too. I've heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it, so that was like four hours if you think about it, and didn't remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me, when I go up in the kitchen and there's a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere. I Ambien-eat, like Tiger Woods Ambien-drove. It is a weird drug."

"I actually looked up Ambien and tweeting is not a side effect," Oz replies.

"No," Barr says.