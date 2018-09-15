Sandra Oh’s Roles You May Have Completely Forgotten About

Sandra Oh is having a moment.

After a four-year break from appearing as a series regular somewhere on our TVs (which felt like an eternity, if we're being honest), the Grey's Anatomy vet returned to reclaim her throne earlier this year with the breakout BBC America hit Killing Eve. In the series, created by Fleabag wunderkind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Oh stars as Eve Polastri, a once-desk-bound MI5 operative trapped in a twisty cat-and-mouse pursuit with psychopath assassin Villanelle (played by the luminous Jodie Comer).

The series, which is fantastic and a must-watch if you haven't yet, proved to be one of the rarest of beasts in today's fractured TV landscape, watching its audience grow week after week thanks to an impressive word-of-mouth campaign. And Emmy voters took notice of Oh's fantastic work, allowing the Canadian actress to make history as she became the first person of Asian descent to ever be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. (Our only complaint? That Comer didn't get a much-deserved nomination, as well.)