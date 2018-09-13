Blake Lively just met her mom for the first time...her movie mom, that is!

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old star hit the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, A Simple Favor, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. While Lively was doing an interview with E! News, her movie mom Jean Smart politely stepped in to meet the actress. Even though Lively and Smart play mother and daughter in A Simple Favor, they actually don't share any screen time together in the film, thus, their first meeting at the premiere.

"She's my mom!" Lively told E! News. "Not in real life, in the movie. We haven't met yet, so you have the exclusive of me meeting my mother."