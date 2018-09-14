Olivia Culpo has landed the photo shoot of her dreams!

In the season finale of Model Squad, the influencer not only learns she landed the Sports Illustrated shoot she had been working over two years for, she also finds out she will get to share a message to the world in the process.

"You're gonna shoot in New York," Olivia's manager Nikki explained. "You will be naked. You will body paint a message that you want to get out to the world on your body."

At the shoot, Olivia not only bared it all, she barred her soul to empower the magazine's readers.

"One thing that I always tell myself is, 'You are enough. Who you are right now is enough,'" Olivia revealed about the theme behind her body paint.

The road to Sports Illustrated wasn't easy for Olivia, but she wasn't the only model who had a difficult journey this season. Nadine Leopold opened up about the rough road to landing the coveted Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.