Bethenny Frankel Says Dennis Shields' Spirit Is Still With Her

It's been just over a month since Dennis Shields passed away. However, Bethenny Frankel knows his spirit lives on.

The Real Housewives of New York City star remembered her late on-again, off-again beau on Wednesday while hosting the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans collection at Macy's in New York.

"This has been a very, very difficult summer, and I think it's amazing how strong we actually are and the things that we can actually handle," she told E! News. "I mean, time does heal most wounds. I'm still in it, but Dennis was such a lover of me as a businesswoman and he got so excited to hear about the numbers, and the sales and the details."

In fact, Frankel said Shields would be monitoring the sold-out items if he were still here today.

"He was a big cheerleader for me," she said. "So, he's here with me today."

The Bravo star also expressed how she felt his presence at the event.

"I was talking about it when we were getting ready. I'm like 'Dennis is here today. He would be so proud,'" she said. "I mean, he really, really would. He would be counting the jeans we're selling as we speak."

Frankel still had the support of a few of her fellow Housewives, including Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.