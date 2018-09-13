Monaco's royal twins are all grown up and starting preschool.

Princess Charlene of Monaco posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday photos of her and husband Prince Albert II's 3-year-old twins Prince Jacques Honoré Rainier and Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie on their first day of school.

Both kids are dressed in white polo shirts and jeans. The little princess sports a pink floral backpack and her brother has a black one with patches sewn on. In one photo, Gabriella, who is shorter than her twin, reaches up and puts her hand on Jacques' shoulder. In two other pics, the two are seen walking together.

"First day of school," Charlene wrote.