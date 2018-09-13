Zoë Kravitz Ditches Retouching for Photo Shoot With Wolves

While she works to end those questions, the star is also fighting for accurate representation in film.

"I'm not necessarily trying to point the finger at anyone. I just want to make these writers, most of whom are probably white, aware of the things that affect me and likely affect other people as well. I'm trying to speak my mind and shift things so Hollywood can be more conscious about things," she told her co-star. "My biggest pet peeve is when I read scripts that have character descriptions like 'Stacy, 22, perky,' then you get four pages in and see, 'Sarah, 22, African-American,; which makes it clear that everyone else is white."

But, thanks to the efforts of many, things are starting to improve. As an example, Kravitz cited her upcoming role—which was originally written for a man."In the script, it's still a man. I think it's so cool that they didn't feel the need to change it. They just said, 'It's a man, but it'll play the same.'"

As the star perfectly summed up, "I as a black woman with braids and tattoos shouldn't only be able to play a hippie; I should also be able to play a lawyer or a doctor or a comedian or whatever it is! Gay, straight, all the things. We should start opening our minds about what it looks like to be a person living in 2018."

