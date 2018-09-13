by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 7:10 AM
Something witchy this way comes. The first footage from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here and, you guessed it, it's chilling. This isn't the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch of yore.
In the preview, above, there's Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) locking lips with what looks like Harvey (Ross Lynch), so some things never change, but that's where the similarities to the original series seem to stop. Rituals, creepy horned creatures and a spooky rendition of "Happy Birthday" fill out the rest of the quick teaser.
Sabrina's birthday was always tied to her magic, and it looks like that won't change. Netflix previously released a poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teasing that fact.
In addition to Shipka and Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence.
The new series hails from the producers of Riverdale and Netflix is calling it a "dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, occult and, of course, witchcraft."
The new series will arrive just in time for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix. Get your witch on.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?