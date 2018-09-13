Kit Harington Says "Not Everyone's Going to Be Happy" With the Game of Thrones Series Finale

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 6:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

You can't please everybody. At least Kit Harington knows that well before the Game of Thrones series finale airs. Harington, who has filmed the last season of Game of Thrones already and knows how the series ends, hinted it will be a divisive finale.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," Harington told MTV at TIFF. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It's never going to satisfy you."

And they say Jon Snow knows nothing...

Harington was promoting his new movie The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Photos

The Best and Worst TV Finales of All Time

The Sopranos, you may remember (and if you don't, well, spoiler alert for a show that ended in 2007), ended with Tony (James Gandolfini) and family in a diner, listening to Journey. The show just ended, cut to black, leaving fans wondering if they survived a potential hit. That's it, that's the end. It frustrated some, naturally.

Satisfying series finales are a hard feat to pull off. As Harington said, they are difficult. Just look at our gallery of the best and worst series finales, ranked by readers.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019. Of course not much is known about the new season, aside from you can expect death. It is Game of Thrones after all. Emilia Clarke said filming her last scene as Daenerys Targaryen left her a little messed up.

"It f--ked me up," Clarke told Vanity Fair. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is…"

Clarke also penned a note to the show when she wrapped. "Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote on Instagram. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

HBO teased the first footage—a blink and you'll miss it—scene in a recent promo. Hey, it's something.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kit Harington , Game Of Thrones , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's First Trailer Is Downright Spooky

Blue's Clues

Blue's Clues Is Coming Back With a New Host, Joshua Dela Cruz, and a New Title

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor's Unlikely Road to Becoming the Breakout Hit No One Saw Coming

Jordan Kimball, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball Sets the Record Straight on Jenna Cooper Cheating Allegations

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

So What the Heck Is American Horror Story: Apocalypse?

Julie Chen's CBS Jobs in Jeopardy Over Les Moonves Scandal?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.