Christina Aguilera Reacts to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's NYFW Fight

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 4:55 AM
Famous feuds are settled differently in 2018—just ask Christina Aguilera.
The "Accelerate" singer was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (to promote her Liberation Tour), where she opened up about how the music industry has changed since she released "Genie in a Bottle" in 1999 and was instantly pitted against her pal Britney Spears.
For example, Aguilera is now active on several social media platforms, like Instagram and Twitter—something she deems necessary to remain relevant. "When I was first coming out with 'Genie' and 'What a Girl Wants,' I mean...I came from the era where privacy was actually a good thing and it was a cool thing to have mystique and a mystery about yourself," the diva said. "But, no, I actually think there is a plus side. I've learned a lot about social media, because at first, I was like, 'Is this all there is?' I was like, 'Ugh, it's so vain.' The selfie thing? I was like, 'Oh, it's a little boring.' But you can use it to your advantage, and it's a way to connect to your fans. I do get that—and it's great. And it's a platform you can use to express yourself in your way."
Best of all, she said, "It squashes beefs, too! I've never seen women and people more...they come together now more! If this was back in the day, whenever people were comparing me to other artists and things were happening, I would have just loved to squash it before having an interview." When Jimmy Kimmel asked her "which beefs" she was referring to, Aguilera let out a big laugh. "You know, you do an interview, and back then, it was like the media was the storyteller for you, and you didn't really have a say," she recalled. "Rather than just being like, 'This is what is: Here's a picture of us—right now—hanging out in our pajamas, eating popcorn."
"When I was coming up it was very obvious. Me and Britney were definitely the Britney/Christina considered 'rivalry thing,'" she said. "If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and just squashed that whole thing."
"It's probably not too late for that," Kimmel told Aguilera.
"It's probably not too late, Britney," she said. "Hey, I'm down. If her reps say OK, you know..."
Speaking of famous rivalries, Kimmel asked Aguilera if she witnessed Cardi B throwing her shoe at Nicki Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. "I wish I would have seen this juiciness go down!" said the singer, who was performing when all the drama went down. "I'm so that person who's like, 'What's going on? What happened?'"
"When I got offstage, it took a while for me to actually find out. We got off stage and I didn't feel like there was any drama. We went to a hotel room where I could change and de-stress," Aguilera recalled. "Next thing I know, I hear shoes were flying. I don't even know! But my hairdresser was like, 'I think you're going to be interested in something that happened while you were onstage.' I was like, 'What happened?'" Aguilera first heard the fight went down while she was singing "Fighter," which was "so appropriate. I was like, 'Oh, my God! That's genius! My music makes people feel...it's invoking passion!' But then I heard it was during 'Genie in a Bottle.' And then I was like, 'What is going on?' I do, like, a Migos version, so I was like, 'Ooh, Cardi got excited with that!'" By the time Aguilera finished her set, she said, "They were gone!"
Lest anyone assume she would "be upset" that the rappers' fight happened during her performance, Aguilera wanted to make one thing clear: "I was just like, 'Oh, my God! I'm just sad I didn't get a front row seat!'" the pop singer said. "That's where the real show was! Damn!"
