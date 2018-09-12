Jessie James Decker Designs Clothes to Be Comfy, Cozy and Cute

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 3:25 PM

After four years, Jessie James Decker's fashion line, Kittenish, has made it to New York Fashion Week.

"This is crazy," she told E! News. "This is my first New York fashion moment with Kittenish. Kittenish has come a long way."

For the debut of her company on the runway, Eric Decker's better half designed a collection that fit her lifestyle, which includes taking care of a big family (including a newborn) and attending A-list events. 

"I'm a really comfy, cozy person and I keep getting pregnant over and over and over again," the mother of three told E! News. "I like to be as comfortable as possible."

Even after her NYFW runway show, Eric & Jessie star walked down the runway in a chic yet comfortable ensemble. She wore the camel jumpsuit from her collection with a black belt and the Just Fab's Madelina Bootie—a cute look that's easy to recreate.

If you love her style, there's more. Check out the video above for a walkthrough of the star's new collection!

