UPDATE: Jenna Cooper has responded to allegations that she cheated on her Bachelor in Paradise fiancé Jordan Kimball. Cooper uploaded a selfie on Instagram and addressed the situation. She wrote, "I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide. I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible."

________

It's over for Bachelor in Paradise couple Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper.

On Tuesday night, Bachelor Nation watched as the model got down on one knee and proposed to Cooper on the show's season five finale. However, that same day, Reality Steve posted screenshots of an alleged text conversation between Cooper and an unidentified man, in which Cooper said that she and Kimball "aren't together for real" and that she didn't "even like him."

Though Cooper has denied the cheating allegations, Kimball has now revealed that he's "removing" himself from the relationship. "I'm removing myself from the relationship with intentions to take care of myself and find my happiness," Kimball tells Entertainment Weekly. "I will not lash out, I will not try to convince people that she is a bad person. You will not see me pursue any kind of vengeance on her."