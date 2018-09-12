BTS Reveals What Really Happens When They Don't Agree on Dance Moves

When seven talented artists come together, there's bound to be a difference of opinions.

It's certainly the case for BTS who continues to have huge success thanks to their latest album titled Love Yourself: Answer.

While the guys remain extremely tight, several members couldn't help but admit that every so often, there's a disagreement amongst the group when it comes to lyrics, choreography and songs.

"We feel that we're pretty level headed and as you say, open, especially with the production team. So if we think something is not good, then we'll openly say it and we'll say let's change these things with our production and with each other," j-hope shared during "A Conversation With BTS" held at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. "So if there's a choreography, for example, and it feels like it'll be too taxing on our physical resources, it's going to be, you know, as I said, we're not getting any younger... Then we make those changes and we're always open about it."