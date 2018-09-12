Mark Wahlberg's Daily Schedule Is Kind of Insane

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mark Wahlberg

BACKGRID

Want to get Mark Wahlberg's famous abs? Prepared to hit the gym not once but twice a day and also, you'd best better be a morning person. A really early morning person.

The 47-year-old actor frequently posts workout videos on Instagram, telling his fans, "We aspire to be better." Earlier this week he posted what he called his typical daily schedule, which includes a 2:30 a.m. wake-up call, allocated prayer and family time and cyrotherapy. And no, there's no scheduled time for "scrolling down Instagram."

The schedule is as follows, according to Page Six:

2:30 am wake up
2:45 a.m. prayer time
3:15 a.m. breakfast
3:40 - 5:15 a.m. workout
5:30 a.m. post-workout meal
6:00 a.m. shower
7:30 a.m. golf
8:00 a.m. snack
9:30 cyro chamber recovery
10:30 a.m. snack
11:00 family time / meetings / work calls
1:00 p.m. lunch
2:00 p.m. meetings / work calls
3:00 p.m. pick up kids @ school
3:30 p.m. snack
4:00 p.m. workout #2
5:00 p.m. shower
5:30 p.m. dinner / family time
7:30 p.m. bedtime

Watch

Mark Wahlberg Is Officially Family Friendly

In late July, Wahlberg, 47, began a 47-day workout challenge that would begin at 4 a.m., with the help of personal trainers, a chef and a doctor, to prepared for his newest movie.

Earlier this month, Wahlberg wished a happy Labor Day to his fans, saying, "To everybody putting in the work, whether it's in the gym, in the office, in school, providing for your family, putting in that work, you always feel good, you know? A sense of accomplishment, proud of you, we keep up the good work, we always aspire to be better."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mark Wahlberg , Workouts , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, America's Got Talent Season 13

Tyra Banks and the America's Got Talent Judges Sound Off on Why Their Show Deserves to Win at the PCAs

2018 Creative Arts Emmys, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye Cast and More Stars to Present at the 2018 Emmys

Ellery Walker Harper, NYFW, Calvin Klein Model

Laura Dern's Son Makes His Long-Awaited NYFW Debut

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Secretly on Social Media

Jenna Cooper, Jordan Kimble

The Definitive Guide to Bachelor Nation's Most Explosive Cheating Scandals

"Harry Potter" Actress Evanna Lynch Joins "DWTS"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.