by Johnni Macke | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 10:00 AM
We're getting close to the end of our first round of voting for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards (it ends on Friday) and your favorite celebrities need your support now more than ever.
Although many stars began campaigning for their category the moment nominations were released last week a few celebs are just finding out that they made the cut and their reactions are so sweet.
Case and point is Shawn Mendes who E! News caught up with at the taping of CMT Crossroads with Zac Brown Band (which airs on Oct. 24) on Tuesday.
The Canadian singer has been focused on his CMT Crossroads performance for a while now, so it's not really that surprising that he missed the fact that he's up for three PCAs—four including his Canadian-specific category of the Most Hype Worthy Canadian of 2018.
His reaction to the exciting news however just proves that he is as lovable as we've always thought.
"I didn't know about that. Really?" Mendes responded when E! News told him about the nominations. "I think I've heard about this actually, but I've been really busy practicing Zach Brown songs."
Even though the "In My Blood" singer is a little late to the campaign game for the first round of PCAs voting he's not worried because he loves his fans and they are big voters.
"Amazing. Amazing, so we have a high chance," he said after learning his loyal fans are the ones who decide his fate.
The 20-year-old singer then turned his attention to all of his great fans and cheekily told them why they should vote for him.
Spoiler alert: It's all about love.
"Vote for the album, song and person that you love," he said. "And if that's me, then thank you!"
Don't miss Mendes when he teams up with Zac Brown Band for an episode of CMT Crossroads airing on Oct. 24. on CMT.
Until then, you can continue to vote for the Canadian crooner and the rest of your favorite artists online now.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
