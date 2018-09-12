We're getting close to the end of our first round of voting for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards (it ends on Friday) and your favorite celebrities need your support now more than ever.

Although many stars began campaigning for their category the moment nominations were released last week a few celebs are just finding out that they made the cut and their reactions are so sweet.

Case and point is Shawn Mendes who E! News caught up with at the taping of CMT Crossroads with Zac Brown Band (which airs on Oct. 24) on Tuesday.

The Canadian singer has been focused on his CMT Crossroads performance for a while now, so it's not really that surprising that he missed the fact that he's up for three PCAs—four including his Canadian-specific category of the Most Hype Worthy Canadian of 2018.

His reaction to the exciting news however just proves that he is as lovable as we've always thought.