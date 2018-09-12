NBC Is the Most-Watched Network for the First Time in 16 Years

NBC
by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 9:04 AM
NBC
With numbers like these, it's no wonder NBC is as proud as a peacock. The network clinched the 2017-2018 52-week TV season in both total viewers and in the coveted 18-49 demographic for the first time in 16 years.
"I'm extremely pleased that NBC has prevailed once again in 18-49 and all demos, but we're obviously thrilled to become America's Most-Watched Network in total viewers for the first time in 16 years," Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman, said in a statement. "I'm so proud of our incomparable teams and all our division leaders — especially chief programmers Paul Telegdy, Tracey Pakosta, Lisa Katz, Pearlena Igbokwe, and Meredith Ahr — whose consistent hard work, strategic thinking, and relentless drive have pushed the network to this dominant position in a marketplace that is more competitive and challenging than at any other time in history."
NBC is the No. 1 in 18-49 viewers in all programs and also tops in entertainment programming only, as well as scripted programs only and alternative programs only. The network also placed first in total viewers in alternative programs.
"No doubt the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics (and NFL football) combined to help deliver a record number of viewers to the network this year, but it's significant to note that even excluding sports from all the averages we are still No. 1 in the key 18-49 demo for scripted programming and/or unscripted programming, not to mention first in total viewers in the unscripted category," Greenblat said. "Big hits like This Is Us, the Chicago franchise, The Good Place, Will & Grace, America's Got Talent, World of Dance, The Voice, and Ellen's Game of Games—to name but a few—are extremely popular, yes, but they also represent a level of upscale quality that continues to define the NBC brand."
This Is Us, which enters season three on Tuesday, Sept. 25, is the No. 1 primetime series in the 18-49 demographic and total viewers (including live plus same day DVR viewing). Making It, the crafting competition series with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, was the most-watched new summer series.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
