NBC Is the Most-Watched Network for the First Time in 16 Years

With numbers like these, it's no wonder NBC is as proud as a peacock. The network clinched the 2017-2018 52-week TV season in both total viewers and in the coveted 18-49 demographic for the first time in 16 years.

"I'm extremely pleased that NBC has prevailed once again in 18-49 and all demos, but we're obviously thrilled to become America's Most-Watched Network in total viewers for the first time in 16 years," Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman, said in a statement. "I'm so proud of our incomparable teams and all our division leaders — especially chief programmers Paul Telegdy, Tracey Pakosta, Lisa Katz, Pearlena Igbokwe, and Meredith Ahr — whose consistent hard work, strategic thinking, and relentless drive have pushed the network to this dominant position in a marketplace that is more competitive and challenging than at any other time in history."