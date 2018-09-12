The doctors will see you now!

After more than 10 years on air, the doctors of Grey's Anatomy are still giving the people what they want and now they're getting some love in return...People's Choice Awards love that is.

Last week, E! announced the nominees for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, which air live on Nov. 11, and Grey's has earned two big TV nominations and the cast is very excited about both.

Since the news broke, the stars of the series have started their campaign to win and thanks to Camilla Luddington's—AKA Dr. Jo Wilson's—plea to their dedicated fanbase they could definitely be strong contenders this year.

"It feels amazing," Luddington told E! News this week while promoting her new video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider (which comes out worldwide on Sept. 14).

"I know Justin [Chambers], Jesse [Williams] and Ellen [Pompeo] also got nominated and I just think that any time the fans show that kind of love for us we always appreciate it," she added.