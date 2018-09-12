by Johnni Macke | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 9:06 AM
The doctors will see you now!
After more than 10 years on air, the doctors of Grey's Anatomy are still giving the people what they want and now they're getting some love in return...People's Choice Awards love that is.
Last week, E! announced the nominees for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, which air live on Nov. 11, and Grey's has earned two big TV nominations and the cast is very excited about both.
Since the news broke, the stars of the series have started their campaign to win and thanks to Camilla Luddington's—AKA Dr. Jo Wilson's—plea to their dedicated fanbase they could definitely be strong contenders this year.
"It feels amazing," Luddington told E! News this week while promoting her new video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider (which comes out worldwide on Sept. 14).
"I know Justin [Chambers], Jesse [Williams] and Ellen [Pompeo] also got nominated and I just think that any time the fans show that kind of love for us we always appreciate it," she added.
So, where was the England native when she heard about the show's nominations?
With her Grey's co-stars, obviously!
"It was announced at our table read and we can't help but feel excited that they still are so into the show," she said.
The 34-year-old actress then turned her attention to the fans, which is who runs the show at the PCAs and is responsible for who wins in the end. She gave a shout out to all you Grey's lovers in addition to a sweet thank you to everyone who has already voted for the doctor drama.
"Hi, I'm Camila Luddington and on behalf of everyone at Grey's Anatomy thank you so much for our People's Choice Awards nominations," she added.
Grey's Anatomy, which returns for season 15 on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC, is nominated for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018, so get to voting!
For more exclusive interviews and People's Choice Awards reactions check out E! News at 7 p.m. on E!
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
