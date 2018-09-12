Add this to the list of reasons why we love Ryan Gosling...

After a campaign to get the Canadian actor to visit a local Toronto coffee shop went viral, Gosling had to check out the café for himself. On Sept. 3, Grinder Coffee started a 10-day Twitter campaign in hopes of having Gosling visit the shop while in town for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The shop's Twitter account began posting photos of a Gosling cutout, enjoying coffee at the café as well as out enjoying local Toronto establishments. Each tweet was accompanied by a message to Gosling, explaining why he should stop by Grinder Coffee.