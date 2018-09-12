Andrew Garfield Is Dating Susie Abromeit From Jessica Jones

Walter McBride/WireImage, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 8:50 AM
It looks like Andrew Garfield has a new special lady in his life.
Last week, the 35-year-old Amazing Spider-Man star was photographed on a beach in Malibu packing on the PDA with Susie Abromeit, who is also 35 and who plays Pam on Marvel's Jessica Jones series on Netflix. Us Weekly confirmed the two are dating, adding that they also went out to dinner at a restaurant in the luxury beachfront community later in the week. The actors have not commented on the status of their relationship.
Earlier this week, Garfield and Abromeit were spotted together with two friends at Disneyland, E! News has learned. They rode rides such as the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster, where the actor sat next to a guy pal and the actress sat next to a girl in front of them.
Garfield was last linked romantically to his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. The two broke up in 2015 after a four-year relationship.
Garfield and Stone remain friends and have occasionally reunited at celebrity events, such as the 2017 Governors Awards.
—Reporting by Taylor Bryant
