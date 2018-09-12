Another season, another round of asking "Um, who the hell is that?!"

Dancing With the Stars officially announced the roster of celebrities that will compete for the mirrorball trophy when it returns on Monday, Sept. 24, and the season 27 cast definitely is keeping with the ABC reality hit's long tradition of picking 12 famous-ish faces that make us wonder if there should be a question mark at the end of the name of the show. Hey,that's just the facts of life.

Of course, you have your usual suspects—an athlete, a child star and an Olympic darling, oh my!—but we also have a full-blown social media influencer and a Bachelor contestant who didn't even spend more than one day in the mansion before being eliminated!

Once again, E! News asked five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a lawyer, a former entertainment reporter, a Brooklyn hipster and a college sophomore not paying attention in a lecture—if they had any idea who the 12 new DWTS contestants were.