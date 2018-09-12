Claire Foy Is the Style Star to Watch

  By
    &

Alanah Joseph | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 3:00 AM

ESC: Claire Foy

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Claire Foy is the British style star you need to know.

Since debuting in her role as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's biographical drama, The Crown, the actress has brought her reputation for elegant, sophisticated style to the USA. Both on and off the red carpet, she somewhat mirrors the classic style of her character, yet adds a modern flair that's awing.  

 

Most of the time, the star plays it safe with silhouettes of her garments. She never wears anything too revealing, and seems prefer classic styles. However, every now and again, she appearing wearing bold and brilliant colors, prints and fabrics. 

Her style is dynamic, inspirational and a little unpredictable—all of which make her someone to watch as red carpet season begins.

Photos

Claire Foy's Best Looks

Check out her best looks in the gallery above! 

TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Emmys , 2018 Emmys , Apple News
