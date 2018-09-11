Pittsburgh is mourning the loss of one of their hometown heroes.

Four days after news broke that Mac Miller died at the age of 26, fans gathered to pay their respects at his childhood hangout spot, Frick Park's Blue Slide playground, which inspired the name of his debut album. According to local news outlets, thousands attended the public vigil hosted by Nightfall Records on Tuesday evening.

"We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon," the record label posted on Facebook. "Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened. We are welcoming all artists to come and paint, create, draw, live tribute art for this event."

The hip-hop star, née Malcom McCormick, was found dead in his Studio City, Calif. home from a suspected overdose. An official cause of death has not been determined, E! News can confirm.