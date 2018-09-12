See Nikki Bella Flirt With a Younger Beau & Paige's Big Return in New Total Divas Season 8 Supertease

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 9:00 AM

Girl power.

In this supertease for E!'s season eight of Total Divas, it appears the WWE stars of the docu-series are feeling themselves like never before. Not only do fans get a taste of the ladies' historic participation in WrestleMania 34, but they also get a firsthand look at how the women are taking control of their personal lives.

"It's the best time to be a woman," Trinity Fatu (whose stage name is Naomi) proudly states. "Like, period."

We're certain Nikki Bella supports this sentiment. Case in point: the Total Bellas veteran confidently flirts with a younger beau in the footage above. In case you missed it, Nikki has formally split from her longtime love John Cena.

"Am I making you embarrassed 'cause you're with an older woman?" Nikki is seen teasing her suitor.

However, it appears that real sparks are flying between the two. "We have so much chemistry," Nikki adds in a voiceover. "It's amazing."

Still, this season promises some drama too, especially when it comes to return Total Divas star Paige. "You insensitive piece of f--king," Paige screams at Lana.

"I'm not gonna be a f--king doormat," Lana interrupts mid fight.

Thankfully, Nattie Neidhart jumps in to remind the ladies that they are all "sisters."

Check out what's to come on Total Divas by taking a peek at the supertease above!

Season eight of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m., only on E!

