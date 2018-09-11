In the plot twist of the century, it turns out Jennifer Lawrence is on social media.

The Mother star revealed she has been active in the social media realm for some time, but only as a "voyeur." In her words: "I watch, I don't speak."

Her statement in an InStyle interview came as a bit of a surprise since the star has been an outspoken opponent of Twitter and other social media sites. In 2014, the actress said, "It's fine, I respect that, but no, I'll never get a Twitter. If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it's me, it most certainly is not."

"It's because the internet has scorned me so much that I feel like it's that girl in high school that I'm like, 'Oh, you want to talk about her? Yeah I'll do that!' Take my hoops off, I'm ready to go," she said at the time.