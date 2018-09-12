"I'm going to say we don't need magic because our dancing is magic," Lynch said about her competition.

McKeon received a taped message from her The Facts of Life costars Mindy Cohn, Kim Fields and Lisa Whelchel while on the GMA stage. "They're amazing. They're my sisters for a long, long time. For them to do that, wow it's awesome," an emotional McKeon said.

Model Ren said she was doing the show for a specific reason. "It was my mom's favorite show and she passed away about four years ago form cancer, so I'm doing this in her honor," she said.

Like McKeon, Di Pace got a message from his costars. Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin appeared in a taped message to offer their costar some advice. "I just want to tell you be yourself because we know what an amazing guy you are and we want America to just see you shine," Cameron Bure said.

"So, go out there and just be amazing," Sweetin added.

"I love them so much," Di Pace said. "We are so tight, these girls are amazing."

"Just like this girl, Juan!" Di Pace's partner Cheryl Burke said.

Burke is back in the ballroom after sitting out the all athletes season and new DWTS troupe member Brandon Armstrong will make his partner debut this year.