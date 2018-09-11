Among all the glamour and luxury that seems to accompany a member of the British royal family, Prince William reminds us that he too is human.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge spoke at an event in Bristol for the launch of a website to improve mental health in the workplace after he was "stunned" to hear that only 2 percent of employees in Britain feel able to talk to their HR departments about their mental state.

Prince William referenced his own experience working as an air ambulance pilot, revealing, "I took a lot home without realizing it. You see [so] many sad things every day that you think life is like that."

The world-famous royal spent two years as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot and admitted that it was a constant struggle dealing with the emotions he unknowingly let impact his personal life. He continued, "You're always dealing with despair and sadness and injury."