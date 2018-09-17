RETURNS
SEPT 19, 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

See Nia Jax and Paige Surprise Total Divas Super Fans!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nia Jax and Paigeare all about their fans!

In this Total Divas exclusive, the WWE stars give some lucky super fans a special treat when they show up to a taping where some of their most loyal supporters are gushing about the show and their love for the Total Divas stars.

"I'm really excited to see Paige come back and I'm really excited to see Nia and her relationship," a fan tells the camera.

"Who?" Nia asks as she and Paige come from backstage to surprise the fan. 

The duo genuinely shock their supporters who seem to be in disbelief that their favorite WWE superstars are right in front of them.

But the real fun comes when Nia decides to get in on the surprise.

"So we decided that Nia needs to be even more in disguise," Paige whispers to the camera before sending Nia on stage to play camera woman in glasses and a hat.

Photos

Divas Hit the Gym

Paige, Nia Jax, Total Divas

E!

For a diehard fan, the disguise is not enough to mask Nia's unmistakable identity.

"You can tell who I am?" Nia asks the fan. "Yes," he responds. "Really? I thought it was a great disguise," Nia jokes.

Despite the hilarious prank, fans reveal that they are most excited to see the ladies back in the ring and back on their TV screens and with Total Divas returning this Wednesday, they won't have to wait much longer.

"Total Divas gives me an inside scoop on who they are outside of the ring," a fan tells the camera.

See Nia and Paige surprise their biggest fans in the clip above.

Season eight of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Paige , WWE , Wrestling , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Winnie Harlow

Fashion Police

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Ashlee and Evan 102

See Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Debut Their New Song "Paris" on ASHLEE+EVAN

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1506

Kim Kardashian Welcomes Home Baby Chicago West on KUWTK: ''It Was the Best Decision I Ever Made''

Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler

Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud Because It's Amy Poehler's Birthday! Celebrate By Voting Now for Her Funniest Role Ever

Olivia Culpo, Model Squad 108

Olivia Culpo Goes Nude for Empowering Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot on the Season Finale of Model Squad

ESC: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Calls Her People's Choice Awards Nominations "An Honor"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.