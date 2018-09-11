Watch Kate Beckinsale Try (and Fail) to Recreate Serendipity's Elevator Scene

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 9:45 AM

Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack, Serendipity

Tapestry Films

It's the elevator scene pop culture fans will never forget.

No, we're not talking about the infamous footage featuring Solange Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Instead, we're talking about an epic scene in the 2001 movie Serendipity.

Moviegoers will remember when Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack's love story came to a head when they each took separate elevators. But instead of spoiling the ending, we'll focus on the 2018 version that will have fans feeling very nostalgic.  

"I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in," Kate shared on Instagram Monday night. "This is where we shot Serendipity. Alas I could not get my leading man to play ball this time @fairmontroyalyork."

Instead of John reprising his role as Jonathan Trager, an unnamed hotel employee takes on the role. Unfortunately, the sparks aren't exactly flying.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

"Get in. Take a breath and then when the door closes press a button," Kate shared in her latest Instagram video. "You don't have to understand. You just have to have faith."

Serendipity was a romantic comedy that told the story of a couple who searched for each other years after the night they first met, fell in love and separated. Through it all, they were convinced that one day they'd end up together.

"There's something very sweet and innocent about that relationship in that movie," Kate previously shared with Bustle when reminiscing about the flick. "I love that it's all chance and fate."

She continued, "What's funny about that movie is that if people come up to me in the street or at the store and say, ‘My favorite movie is….,' and they say Serendipity, nine times out of 10, it's a man. I find [it] really amazing considering I've done so many movies considered a ‘guy' movie. I can pretty much predict if a guy is gonna come up to me to mention their favorite movie. It's always Serendipity."

Outside of the romantic comedy, Kate was recently at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival where she supported her upcoming movie titled Farming.

