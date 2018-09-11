Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are both up for 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, but will they both win?

Well, if Lively had it her way her husband would win it all, including her Style Icon of 2018 nomination (and vote) because she is the sweetest wife around...and because Reynolds knows how to dress, duh.

"What, what! Who?" Lively yelled in excitement on the A Simple Favor premiere red carpet after E! News brought up the fact that she is in fact nominated for the PCAs style category.

After admitting that she is competitive by nature, the Gossip Girl alum turned her attention to her husband and fellow PCAs nominee saying, "I know, why am I not nominated against him?"

Even though the Deadpool actor is nominated for three awards—Social Celebrity of 2018, Action Movie Star of 2018 and Male Movie Star of 2018—he's not pitted against his wife even though she thinks he's one stylish dude.