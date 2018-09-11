Let's Talk About Grey's Anatomy Pairing Meredith and DeLuca...

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 9:02 AM

The first look at Grey's Anatomy season 15 left fans shook. The 30-second spot, above, features new footage from the upcoming premiere of the long-running ABC medical drama. Not only does it introduce new doctors and tease all sorts of drama, but it also features Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) K-I-S-S-I-N-G Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).

Yep, Mer and DeLuca! Or is it Mer and DeLuca?! Or Mer and DeLuca?? It all depends on your feelings on the pairing and one thing is for sure, fans have a lot of feelings about this possible love connection.

Some Grey's Anatomy fans are on board this train.

Others are just confused by it.

Some are actually excited by the prospect.

While some are just not OK with it at all.

Like, they're done with the show if they couple up.

And still, others wonder what the big deal is.

Regardless of what happens, it looks like the promo and the potential pairing is doing its job.

At the end of season 14, DeLuca admitted he had feelings for our hero and drunkenly tried to kiss her. We know in the premiere, Mer is distracted. Is she distracted because she too has feelings for him and has been thinking about them, or because they're acting on the attraction?

We know love is a theme for the new season, and that Meredith won't be sitting on the sidelines when it comes to it.

"Meredith is gonna date, date, date, date, date, just like my friends who are ready to jump back into the dating world do," Pompeo told EW. "What does dating look like today? I think we're almost phasing out the dating apps now. I'm hearing like people are not liking the dating apps anymore. I don't know, I'm just really happy I'm not single in real life. I try to listen to everybody's stories, all my friends and even people that I don't like that much, so we can tell a story that resonates true with people who have been through something like this."

See what happens when Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

