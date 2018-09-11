Hailey Baldwin Is Focusing More on Justin Bieber and Less on Modeling

Hailey Baldwin is being "really choosy" with modeling jobs in order to spend more time with family, including her fiancé, Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model sat front row at Carolina Herrera's New York Fashion Week show on Monday, where she was asked about comments her uncle, Alec Baldwin, recently made about her engagement. During an interview with etalk at the 2018 TIFF, Alec said, "People who get married young, and they are very young, I want them to just spend time with each other. Obviously, he in particular has this crazy superstar career."

Alec has lived his life in the public eye for many years, so he knows all about trying to navigate fame and family.